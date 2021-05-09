Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Lee & Man Paper to supply two semi-chemical fiberlines for its mills in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, and Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province, China. Start-up of both lines is scheduled for the end of 2022. Further, Andritz has successfully started up a new batt forming line at Romatex Home Textiles (Pty) Ltd., based in Cape Town, South Africa. The line is dedicated to the production of Maliwatt products used in a wide range of applications, including home textiles, construction, geotextiles, medical, footwear, and as a replacement for plastic in the retail sector.Andritz: weekly performance: -1.64% S&T: Technology group S&T started the year 2021 with an order intake of Euro 404 mn and expects significant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...