ROCKET INTERNET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP.
Grand Cayman, May 10, 2021-Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: RKTAU) (the "Company") announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 26,700,000 units (including 1,700,000 units sold in connection with the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option) may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about May 13, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RKTAU", and each of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will separately trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "RKTA" and "RKTAW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
The initial public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained for free from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website http://www.sec.gov; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone number 800-831-9146.
About Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp.
