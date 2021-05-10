DGAP-News: Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ROCKET INTERNET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ANNOUNCES THE SEPARATE TRADING OF ITS CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES AND WARRANTS, COMMENCING ON OR ABOUT MAY 13, 2021



10.05.2021 / 13:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ROCKET INTERNET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES CORP.

ANNOUNCES THE SEPARATE TRADING OF ITS CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES AND WARRANTS, COMMENCING ON OR ABOUT MAY 13, 2021

Grand Cayman, May 10, 2021-Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: RKTAU) (the "Company") announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 26,700,000 units (including 1,700,000 units sold in connection with the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option) may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about May 13, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RKTAU", and each of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will separately trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "RKTA" and "RKTAW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The initial public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained for free from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website http://www.sec.gov; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone number 800-831-9146.



A registration statement relating to the units and underlying securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp.



Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The sponsor of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. is Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Sponsor GmbH, an affiliate of Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet"). Led by an experienced leadership team, Rocket Internet is a global technology investor with teams across five continents and has incubated and invested in internet and technology companies for more than 13 years, with an extensive track record of more than 300 technology investments.

Media contact:

E: info@rocketgrowthopportunities.com