Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to trading 11-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: PHARMA C INVESTMENTS PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered Office: 85 First Floor Great Portland Street London, United Kingdom W1W 7LT Business Address: 19 Compton Avenue London N1 2XD Telephone number: 07897 834092 (Chana Greenberg, CEO) DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Nicola ("Chana") Anne Greenberg (Chief Executive Officer) Sharon Natalie Segal (Non-Executive Director and Chairperson) Gavin Hilary Sathianathan (Director of Investment Strategy) APPLICANT SECTOR: Financial Services DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: The Company was incorporated on 28 August 2018 as an investment vehicle (being a SPAC under the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook) to identify investment opportunities and make acquisitions in companies; it is specifically seeking to take advantage of the dynamic regulatory environment surrounding legal Medicinal Cannabis. The Company will focus on identifying investment opportunities in companies that provide ancillary products and services which serve the Medicinal Cannabis sector, not just in Europe, but in markets globally (with a particular focus on the United Kingdom, Europe and Israel) that are internationally recognised as having well-developed and reputable laws and regulations for the research and production of Medicinal Cannabis and that comply with the United Nations' Convention on Narcotic Drugs. The Company expects to provide investee companies with strategic insights, assist with helping them realise their growth strategy and provide operational support as they develop. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: BEAUMONT CORNISH LIMITED NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 269,857,144 Ordinary Shares of 0.25p per Share par value SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 72.95% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Shareholder Shareholding % of pre-admission issued share capital % of Issued Share Capital on Admission Noel Lyons 26,700,000 21.0% 9.89% Paul Ryan 23,000,001 18.1% 8.52% Gavin Sathianathan 23,300,000 18.3% 8.63% Nicholas True 12,000,000 9.4% 4.45% Eugenio Marrapodi 12,000,000 9.4% 4.45% Nik West 12,000,000 9.4% 4.45% Chris Simpson 10,000,000 7.9% 3.71%

26 May 2021

www.pharmacinvestments.com

