Dow Jones News
11.05.2021 | 08:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to trading

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to trading 
11-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
PHARMA C INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
Registered Office: 
85 First Floor 
Great Portland Street 
London, United Kingdom 
W1W 7LT 
 
Business Address: 
19 Compton Avenue 
London 
N1 2XD 
 
Telephone number: 07897 834092 (Chana Greenberg, CEO) 
 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
Nicola ("Chana") Anne Greenberg (Chief Executive Officer) 
Sharon Natalie Segal (Non-Executive Director and Chairperson) 
Gavin Hilary Sathianathan (Director of Investment Strategy) 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Financial Services 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
The Company was incorporated on 28 August 2018 as an investment vehicle (being a SPAC under the AQSE Growth Market 
Access Rulebook) to identify investment opportunities and make acquisitions in companies; it is specifically seeking to 
take advantage of the dynamic regulatory environment surrounding legal Medicinal Cannabis. 
 
The Company will focus on identifying investment opportunities in companies that provide ancillary products and 
services which serve the Medicinal Cannabis sector, not just in Europe, but in markets globally (with a particular 
focus on the United Kingdom, Europe and Israel) that are internationally recognised as having well-developed and 
reputable laws and regulations for the research and production of Medicinal Cannabis and that comply with the United 
Nations' Convention on Narcotic Drugs. The Company expects to provide investee companies with strategic insights, 
assist with helping them realise their growth strategy and provide operational support as they develop. 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
BEAUMONT CORNISH LIMITED 
 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
269,857,144 Ordinary Shares of 0.25p per Share par value 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
72.95% 
 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
Shareholder    Shareholding % of pre-admission issued share capital % of Issued Share Capital on Admission 
Noel Lyons     26,700,000  21.0%                  9.89% 
Paul Ryan     23,000,001  18.1%                  8.52% 
Gavin Sathianathan 23,300,000  18.3%                  8.63% 
Nicholas True   12,000,000  9.4%                  4.45% 
Eugenio Marrapodi 12,000,000  9.4%                  4.45% 
Nik West      12,000,000  9.4%                  4.45% 
Chris Simpson   10,000,000  7.9%                  3.71%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

26 May 2021

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.pharmacinvestments.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

N/A

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

N/A

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

N/A

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

N/A -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1194796 11-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194796&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

