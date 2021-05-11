Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - Lucky Minerals (TSXV: LKY) (OTC Pink: LKMNF) (FSE: LKY), has received additional assays from two of its projects in Ecuador.

The 100% owned Fortuna Property comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized zone in southern Ecuador.

The company has received the final 15 rock sample assays from its Wayka target, which lies along an elevated ridge that trends northeast with elevations ranging from approximately 3,600 to 3,700 metres above sea level and is bound to the east by the El Buitre Porphyry Prospect and to the west by the Emma Porphyry Prospect. This batch of samples represents the balance from a larger group of samples which included 12 samples previously sent as "rush" to ALS Chemex.

The table in the video summarizes the Wayka rock samples to date, which includes samples returning up to 2.90 g/t gold.

Francois Perron, President and CEO, stated: "Our recent field work at Wayka has proven to be very interesting. The initial samples were sent for rush turnaround and the balance of the results confirm that our work at Wayka is only just beginning. The current assays, when combined with the initial results are indicating a strong surface expression of an epithermal high sulphidation system. At present, 28 samples are pending assays from ALS Chemex. We continue to prioritize this target and have recently deployed a team into the southern area. Wayka remains open in all directions and we expect Terraspec alteration analysis to guide our efforts towards identifying feeder zones which potentially contain higher gold content."

Lucky's exploration team continued follow-up geological work at Sherman. A total of 16 rock samples assays have been received, with highlights including 2.19 and 1.98 grams per tonne gold, from an area now known as "Macuche". This is the same area where samples from 2020 returned 1.66 and 0.487 grams per tonne gold.

Francois Perron added "The second exploration team revisited the Sherman prospect to complete sampling in an area the team is now referring to as 'Macuche'. While still early, indications are that we have identified an area approximately 30 m by 30 m where 9 samples all returned anomalous gold; up to 2.19 g/t gold. Systematic sampling and a thorough review of the surrounding geology are planned as this area is now offering potential for bulk tonnage targets."

Less than 8 km north of Wayka, work continues at El Garo, which is a large epithermal system with outcrops of dacite and vuggy silica. Due to a lack of outcrop, a soil sampling program was initiated last year and is in the process of being completed. Results from this program will be combined with trenching, prior to a planned drilling program.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.LuckyMinerals.com, contact Francois Perron, CEO, at 866-924-6484 or by email at investors@LuckyMinerals.com.

