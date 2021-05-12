DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Regulatory Approval

Cryptology Portfolio Company Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP Listing on Deutsche Börse's Xetra



12.05.2021 / 12:40

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 12.05.2021

Cryptology Portfolio Company Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP Listing on Deutsche Börse's Xetra

Malta, 12.05.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP, formerly 4UD), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, announced its portfolio company, Iconic Funds, will have its Physical Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1; Ticker: XBTI) listed and begin trading on Deutsche Börse's Xetra on May 12, 2021. The exchange traded product ("ETP"), physically backed by Bitcoin, becomes the most cost-effective way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin on Xetra with a total expense ratio of 0.95%. The ETP is issued by Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH, a subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH (collectively branded as "Iconic Funds"). Iconic Funds GmbH is a joint venture of Cryptology and Iconic Holding GmbH.

Structured as a traditional ETP, comparable to Xetra Gold, the Bitcoin ETP aims to remove the technical complications of investing in and holding Bitcoin for investors in an industry-leading cost-effective manner. Each fully Bitcoin-collateralized Note of the ETP represents a claim on a specified amount of Bitcoin, less applicable fees. With the confirmation of listing on Xetra, the Iconic Funds team has begun exploring international listings of the ETP.

"Iconic's mission is to drive the adoption of crypto assets by creating trustworthy investment vehicles for investors to seamlessly gain exposure to the evolving asset class," said Patrick Lowry, CEO of Cryptology and Iconic Funds. "We are elated to see our Bitcoin ETP listed on Germany's flagship market and look forward to working with our partners and regulators to bring more products forward for crypto-hungry investors."

Cryptology founding investor, Christian Angermayer, said "Financial institutions have been seeking a cost-efficient and trusted way to invest in Bitcoin and Iconic Funds has proven its ability to professionally manage crypto assets the past few years, and issuing a physically backed Bitcoin ETP is a natural evolution for the crypto asset manager. We are proud Iconic is a member of the Cryptology family and we look forward to new, innovative investment products the Iconic Funds team expects to launch later this year."

Iconic Funds is perpetually at the forefront of driving crypto asset adoption, investing in the crypto space since 2017 and having issued one of the EU's first fully licensed crypto asset index funds in early 2020. By issuing a physically backed Bitcoin ETP - and one of the most cost effective of its kind - Iconic further cements itself as one of the most innovative asset management groups in the world.

Product name Iconic Funds Physical Bitcoin ETP Ticker Xetra / Bloomberg XBTI / XBTI GY ISIN / WKN DE000A3GK2N1 / A3GK2N Total Expense Ratio 0.95% Product Currency USD Product Structure Physically replicating Securities Lending No Lending Domicile Germany Issuer Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH Administrator State Street Bank International GmbH Security Trustee Bankhaus von der Heydt GmbH & Co. KG Custodians Fidelity Digital Assets Ltd



Coinbase Custody International Ltd Market Maker Flow Traders B.V. Authorized Participant(s) Flow Traders B.V.



Jane Street Financial Ltd.



DRW Europe B.V.



Enigma Securities Ltd. Xetra Listing date May 12, 2021

Important Notices:

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation or an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This notice does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this notice may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

This notice may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including with respect to the expected offering size, the terms of the Notes including the anticipating timing for the pricing and settlement date and the listing of the Notes on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Iconic Fund's and Cryptology's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, capital markets conditions and the ability to successfully market the Notes, global and local economic and business conditions. All forward-looking information in this notice speaks as of the date of this notice. Iconic Funds and Cryptology do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Iconic Fund's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at Iconic Fund's website at https://funds.iconicholding.com.

The price performance of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile and unpredictable and past price performance is no guarantee of future price performance.

The approval of the Prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a Regulated Market. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities.

The prospectus and all supplements to the prospectus is available at https://funds.iconicholding.com/xbti-iconic-funds-physical-bitcoin-etp/.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology is a leading European crypto asset and blockchain-related business model investment company. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

About Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH:

Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH and the issuer of a physically backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product ("ETP") (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1; Ticker: XBTI). Iconic Funds GmbH is the holding company of a series of subsidiaries that manage and issue crypto asset investment products. Collectively, Iconic Funds GmbH and its subsidiaries are branded as "Iconic Funds." Iconic Funds is a joint venture between Iconic Holding GmbH and Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP, formerly 4UD). Iconic Holding is a portfolio company of FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / Ticker: A7A), leading German-VC group High-Tech Gründerfonds ("HTGF"), Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP), founded by Christian Angermayer and Mike Novogratz, and Titania Investment Group OÜ.

