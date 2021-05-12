Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2021) - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to introduce in connection with the recently announced listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, Stephen R. Brooks as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Brooks is a seasoned finance professional with over 25 years experience across a range of industries including the telecommunications, sports, entertainment, media and retail fields. Mr. Brooks was formerly Chief Financial Officer of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club of the NHL, and Senior Vice President Business Operations of the Toronto Blue Jays (MLB) and Rogers Centre. Prior to this Mr. Brooks spent several years in senior finance roles with Rogers Communications Inc. and Rogers Media Inc. including responsibility for the US and Canadian public reporting requirements of Rogers Communications Inc. Prior to joining Rogers, Mr. Brooks spent ten years in public practice with Deloitte & Touche LLP in Vancouver, the UK and New York where his clients included a range of both public and private enterprises.

Mr. Brooks is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant in both Ontario and B.C. and is an alumnus of the University of British Columbia and Harvard Business School.

"We are very fortune as an organization to have Stephen join our executive team. His experience is unparalleled and his knowledge of the operation of professional sports organizations and the media industry will provide significant value moving forward" - Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (ticker: CSE) that builds partnerships and fosters community within the gaming and esports industries by creating and acquiring new assets. Its business model unites brands and the global gaming community through loyalty & rewards, augmented reality, influencer advocacy, and tournament platform silos.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

