DJ EQS-News: CN Logistics (2130.HK) - Becomes a Constituent Stock of MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index

EQS-News / 13/05/2021 / 11:00 UTC+8 CN Logistics International Holdings Limited ???????????? (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2130)CN Logistics Becomes a Constituent Stock of MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index[Hong Kong - 12 May 2021] CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), a well-established international logistics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the Group has been included as a constituent stock of the Morgan Stanley Capital International Index ("MSCI") Hong Kong Micro Cap Index, effective from the market closes on 27 May 2021, according to the latest semi-annual review results announced by MSCI Index.The MSCI index is one of the investment benchmarks widely adopted by global investment managers, covering companies with outstanding performance and great development potential in various capital markets and industries. Changes in the constituent stocks of the MSCI index pose certain influence on the decision of institutional investors to adjust or optimise their investment portfolios. The inclusion of CN Logistics in the Hong Kong Micro Cap Index proves that the Group has gained attention and support from institutional and retail investors since it went public in October last year. The Group will continue to expand in three major development directions, including logistics solutions at Hainan Duty Free Port, Green Logistics and B2C e-commerce businesses, striving for the best return, and sharing the fruitful results with stakeholders and shareholders.- End -About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of CN Logistics International Holdings Limited.For enquiries, please contact: DLK Advisory ???? Michelle Shi (michelleshi@dlkadvisory.com) Skye Shum (skyeshum@dlkadvisory.com) Jason Ng (jasonng@dlkadvisory.com) Kathleen Mui (kathleenmui@dlkadvisory.com) Zoe Lo (zoelo@dlkadvisory.com) Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 File: 2130_MSCI inclusion_20210512_EN 13/05/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.comImage link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196133&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)