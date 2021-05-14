DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pepco IPO - Steinhoff determines final offer price and maximum number of shares to be sold

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that, following the book building and consultation with the joint bookrunners, today Steinhoff decided to sell in connection with the IPO of its subsidiary Pepco Group N.V. ("Pepco Group") 102,269,300 existing shares (excluding the over-allotment option) at an offer price of PLN 40 (EUR 8.80), resulting in gross proceeds of approximately PLN 4.1 billion (EUR 0.9 billion). The number of shares sold by Steinhoff includes 23,111,650 shares that have been sold by way of cornerstone investments to certain lenders under the debt facilities entered into by it. In addition, Steinhoff has granted the stabilisation manager (on behalf of the banks) an over-allotment option up to a maximum of 12,058,252 existing shares. The final offer price implies a total equity value of Pepco Group of PLN 23 billion (EUR 5 billion).

The expected first day of trading of Pepco Group shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange will be on or about 26 May 2021. Immediately prior to the offering Steinhoff's shareholding in Pepco Group is 98.8%. Following the IPO and cornerstone investments, Steinhoff will hold approximately 78.9% of the issued share capital of Pepco Group (assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option).

The Pepco Group is a subsidiary of Steinhoff and is a fast-growing pan-European discount variety retailer, serving over 50 million customers a month from over 3 200 stores in 16 countries. Pepco Group owns the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and the Poundland brand in the United Kingdom and is Europe's pre-eminent discount variety retailer in Europe.

Further information on the IPO can be found on the Pepco Group website at https://www.pepcogroup.eu/investors/.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

14 May 2021

