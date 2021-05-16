It's done. The ATX TR hits a new all time high. News came from Valneva, beaconsmind, Lenzing, Agrana, Austrian Post, Wienerberger, AT&S, Verbund, UBM Development, Wolford, VST. Heavyweight Erste Group was 7.2 percent up. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,75% to 6.779,35 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 24,02%. Up to now there were 59 days with a positive and 34 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 24,02%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,54%, the weakest is Friday with -0,02%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 9,22% in front of Erste Group 7,18% and Semperit 5,92%. And the following stocks performed worst: Wienerberger -6,35% in front of Zumtobel -3,45% and voestalpine -3,36% ....

