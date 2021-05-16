Agrana: In the 2020|21 financial year, fruit-, starch- and sugar company Agrana Beteiligungs-AG achieved a slight increase in Group revenue to Euro 2,547.0 mn. Operating profit (EBIT), at Euro 78.7 mn, rose 17.6% from the prior year. In the year under review, the Covid-19 pandemic was the defining factor for all business segments. In the Fruit segment, earnings of the fruit preparations business were up from a year ago despite one-off effects. In the fruit juice concentrate business, by contrast, poor apple harvests coincided with pandemic-related weak demand, especially in the food service and tourism sectors, which led to a significantly reduced earnings performance. In the Starch segment, reduced starch volumes sold to the graphic paper industry (the print sector) were offset by ...

