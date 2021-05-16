Austrian Post: Austrian Post's Group revenue increased by 28.5 % in the first quarter of 2021 to Euro 646.1 mn. This was driven by a solid core business, as parcel growth has sufficiently offset the mail business decline, as well as due to the full consolidation of the Turkish company Aras Kargo. In the period under review, the Parcel & Logistics Division generated revenue of Euro 323.7 mn, slightly above the Mail Division revenue of Euro 311.0 mn for the very first time. Consistent implementation of the company's strategy made this structural change possible. The Retail & Bank Division also produced growth, reporting revenue of Euro 16.7 mn in the first quarter of 2021. bank99 has been offering its own range of financial services since April 2020. Austrian Post's earnings grew ...

