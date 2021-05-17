Anzeige
WKN: 928193 ISIN: US09247X1019 Ticker-Symbol: BLQA 
Tradegate
17.05.21
16:05 Uhr
703,40 Euro
-2,00
-0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2021 | 15:05
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
17 MAY 2021 at 16.00 EEST

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 14 May 2021 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation's total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)		Total of both in % (points A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights		141,134,278 shares



806,883,011 votes
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.22% shares



Below 5% voting rights		0.03% shares



Below 5% voting rights		5.25% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377 Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights		 Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights
POINT A SUBTOTALBelow 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise / Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACashBelow 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights
POINT B SUBTOTALBelow 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


