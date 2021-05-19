TGS: Ex-dividend USD 0.14 Today

OSLO, NORWAY - (19 May 2021) The shares in TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA will be traded ex-dividend USD 0.14 as of today, 05.19.2021.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

