SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: NIKLAS NORDSTRÖM APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO OF SSH

SSH Communications Security Corporation, stock exchange release, May 19, 2021, 09:30 EET
NIKLAS NORDSTRÖM APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO OF SSH
Niklas Nordström (LL.M), 42, has been appointed Deputy CEO of SSH Communications Security Corporation, and he will assume business responsibility of SSH's encryption business, including the NQX product line and the recently acquired Deltagon portfolio.
Niklas continues as group CFO and a member of the executive management team of which he has been a member since 2018.
The CEO of SSH, Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, comments: "We are pleased to have Niklas driving one of our most important business lines forward. Niklas is a great fit for the role with his business-oriented mindset, analytical approach, and ability to drive complex initiatives across the finish."
