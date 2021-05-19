Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus: Unglaubliche Steigerung der Goldproduktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 Ticker-Symbol: XXH 
Frankfurt
19.05.21
08:01 Uhr
2,330 Euro
+0,060
+2,64 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2021 | 08:41
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: NIKLAS NORDSTRÖM APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO OF SSH

SSH Communications Security Corporation, stock exchange release, May 19, 2021, 09:30 EET

NIKLAS NORDSTRÖM APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO OF SSH

Niklas Nordström (LL.M), 42, has been appointed Deputy CEO of SSH Communications Security Corporation, and he will assume business responsibility of SSH's encryption business, including the NQX product line and the recently acquired Deltagon portfolio.

Niklas continues as group CFO and a member of the executive management team of which he has been a member since 2018.

The CEO of SSH, Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, comments: "We are pleased to have Niklas driving one of our most important business lines forward. Niklas is a great fit for the role with his business-oriented mindset, analytical approach, and ability to drive complex initiatives across the finish."

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Teemu Tunkelo
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605
Niklas Nordström, Deputy CEO and CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com


About SSH.COM
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core - their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.