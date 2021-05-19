Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: "Wir werden etwas bekanntgeben, wozu bislang kein anderes Cannabis-Unternehmen in der Lage war!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2UJK0 ISIN: FR0013416716 Ticker-Symbol: GLDA 
Lang & Schwarz
19.05.21
12:23 Uhr
60,64 Euro
-0,32
-0,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,6260,6612:23
Dow Jones News
19.05.2021 | 10:58
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus - AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus - AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC 

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus - AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC 
19-May-2021 / 10:25 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Amundi Physical Metals plc 
(« Issuer ») 
 
Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus") 
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") 
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law 
Prospectus approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation 
 
 
Dublin, May 19 2021 
 
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 17 may 2021. 
This prospectus is intended to the ETC Securities which are admitted trading on the regulated market of the London 
Stock Exchange plc or which are offered to the public in the United Kingdom (the "UK") (in compliance with the selling 
restrictions set out in the prospectus). 
The Prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation. 
The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). 
Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, 
Dublin 2, Ireland. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0013416716 
Category Code: PDI 
TIDM:     GLDA 
LEI Code:   635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 
Sequence No.: 106092 
EQS News ID:  1198314 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198314&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2021 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.