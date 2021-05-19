This press release shall not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release does not constitute and cannot be considered to constitute a public offering, an offer for subscription, an offer for sale or a solicitation of interest with a view to making a public offering of securities in any country whatsoever.

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading European publisher, distributor and developer of video games (the "Company"), announces the strong success of its €70.35 million capital increase with cancellation of preferential subscription rights for the benefit of a category of beneficiaries through the accelerated book building process (the "Offering").

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler Co KG ("Berenberg") and Midcap, a division of TP ICAP EUROPE SA are acting as Global Coordinators (the "Global Coordinators"). EuroLand Corporate is acting as Focus Home Interactive's Counsel.

With a very good dynamic in the construction of the order book, the transaction shows a limited discount of 0.89% compared to the closing price of the Company share on the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility on 18 May 2021 and represents 19.70% of the Company share capital through the creation of 1,050,000 new shares.

Summary of the rationale behind the Offering

The funds raised will enable Focus Home Interactive to accelerate its development in France and abroad.

In this perspective, the net proceeds of the Offer are intended to provide the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") with additional means to:

Finance its medium and long-term external growth activities, in particular via the acquisition of studios that will enrich the Group's pool of talent.

Continue to upgrade the range of games produced by the Group and invest more in development budgets.

Principal terms and conditions of the Offering

The gross proceeds of the Offer amounted to €70.35 million.

A total of 1,050,000 new ordinary shares, with a nominal value of €1.20 each, were issued to the benefit of categories of beneficiaries, in accordance with Article L. 225-138 of the French Commercial Code and pursuant to the tenth resolution adopted by Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on 16 April 2021. The order book was very well covered, supported by a strong demand from new and existing international and French institutional investors.

The new shares, representing 19.70% of the Company's share capital, on a non-diluted basis, prior to the completion of the Offer, were issued by decision of the Chairman of the Management Board of the Company pursuant to and within the limits of (i) the subdelegation granted to him by the Management Board on 18 May 2021, (ii) the authorisation of the Company's Supervisory Board granted to the Management Board in the context of the Offer and (iii) the delegation of authority granted by the tenth resolution approved by the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders held on 16 April 2021.

The issue price of the new shares has been set at €67 per share, representing a discount of 0.89% to the volume weighted average of the share prices of the Focus Home Interactive share on the last three trading sessions preceding the date on which the issue price is set (i.e. 14 17 and 18 May 2021), i.e. €67.60.

By way of illustration, a shareholder holding 1% of the share capital of Focus Home Interactive prior to the launch of the Offer who has not subscribed will now hold a stake of 0.84 %.

Following the settlement and delivery, Company's share capital will be increased from €6,395,930.40 to €7,655,930.40, divided into 6,379,942 shares with a nominal value of €1.20 each.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, the breakdown of shareholders before and after the completion of the Offer is as follows

Before completion of the offer After completion of the offer Shareholders Shares % of

capital Voting

rights % of

vote Shares % of

capital Voting

rights % of

vote Neology Holding 2,387,824 44.8% 2,387,824 44.9% 2,611,704 40.9% 2,611,704 41.0% Focus Ex.CO employees 145,176 2.7% 216,062 4.1% 145,176 2.3% 216,062 3.4% Focus Buyback Program 125,371 2.4% 0 0.0% 125,371 2.0% 0 0.0% Free float 2,671,571 50.1% 2,709,801 51.0% 3,497,691 54.8% 3,535,921 55.6% Total 5,329,942 100.0% 5,313,687 100.0% 6,379,942 100.0% 6,363,687 100.0%

Admission to trading of the new shares

The new shares will carry current dividend rights and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility under the same ISIN code FR0012419307 ALFOC. They shall be subject to all provisions of the articles of association and shall be equivalent to existing shares upon completion of the capital increase. The settlement and delivery of the new shares and their admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility are scheduled for 21 May 2021.

The information provided in this press release stems from the placement of the shares as part of an accelerated book building process, which is now complete but remains conditional on settlement and delivery.

Standstill commitment

The Company has signed a lock-up agreement for a period of 90 days from the settlement-delivery date of the Offer, subject to customary exceptions, limiting the Company's ability to issue new shares during this period.

Neology Holding, the historical shareholder, has signed an undertaking to retain the shares held prior to the completion of the Offer and the new shares subscribed for in the context of the Offer for a period of 90 days from the date of settlement-delivery of the Offer, subject to customary exceptions.

Underwriting of the Offering

The Offer is not underwritten. However, the Offer is subject to a placement agreement between the Company and the Global Coordinators.

The placing agreement may be terminated by the Global Coordinators at any time up to (and including) the settlement-delivery date of the Offer on 21 May 2021, subject to certain conditions.

In the event that the Placing Agreement is terminated in accordance with its terms, all orders placed by investors under the Offer will be null and void.

The placement agreement does not constitute a firm underwriting (garantie de bonne fin) within the meaning of Article L. 225-145 of the French Commercial Code.

Prospectus

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 1.4 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, the Offer will not give rise to the publication of a Prospectus subject to the approval of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is one of the leading European publishers, distributors and developers of video games. Its mission is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, commercialisation and financing of their projects.

Publisher of strong licenses such as The Surge, Vampyr, Snowrunner, or A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group achieved a turnover of 171 million euros in 2020-21, up 20% on the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates 95% of its sales internationally. All financial information about FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE can be found on www.focus-home.com.

