Keeping The Faith Is The Motto Of The LR Global Media Group Which Speaks To Their Purpose Of Faith Based Empowerment Of Entrepreneurs; Find Out More Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Faith can be a helpful guide for many people. Whether it is a past time to gain a community with similar faith based ideals, have a hobby, or practice a religion fully, religion and faith play huge roles in many people's lives. With many faith communities becoming virtual during the pandemic, it has become more accessible than ever.

However, we rarely think of faith being combined with a business. LR Global Media Group is an media division, faith based empowerment division, and apparel division. Assisting small, medium, and large businesses with their brand awareness. LR also helps the masses redesign their personal and spiritual lives using faith based principles through online teachings, coaching, e-books, conferences and more.

Through direct coaching, publications, events, and much more, LR Global Media Group has advanced the brands of many organizations. The group feels like they have been called to empower people with faith based principles with their work, which is reflected in their catch phrase and motto being "keep the faith". This phrase emphasizes the core values of their faith based missions while encouraging entrepreneurs to follow their dreams and trust in themselves.

The business, formed in 2016, was not always an easy lift for the team. Luckily, the team learned how to truly harness the power of social media, particularly Twitter, to propel themselves to the top of the business world. Now, LR Global Media Group is a well known household name with reach in over 50 countries.

In addition to their core mission of brand awareness, marketing, media, and much more, LR Global Media emphasizes groups that are typically forgotten like female entrepreneurs, for example. Where women entrepreneurs are typically left behind, LR Global Media Group brings them to the forefront of their business using their tools to accelerate more female business experts to the top. Their business has an additional focus of empowering women in media, business, and much more. The company boasts having helped thousands of women achieve their goals.

The founder of LR Global Media, Tera Carissa Hodges, is a strong, female entrepreneur who believed early on that her mission in life was to help people. She left her corporate job to pursue this calling and through her faith and entrepreneurial savviness, created the LR Global Media Group.

"Having a knowing since 16 that I was called to empower people with faith based principles, I set out to begin the journey of empowering others. my love for media has not waivered, so though I continued to work on media gigs after leaving full time corporate work, in 2016, I launched my own full time media company, which is now a 8 figure, international company," Tera Carissa Hodges explains.

The LR media group cannot be too specific on their next projects, so to keep up with them, check out their website here.

