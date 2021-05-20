Regulatory News:

The General Meeting of Shareholders for SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) took place on May 20, 2021 and was chaired by Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In the context of current circumstances, the Meeting was held behind closed doors at the company's headquarters in Ecully and was broadcast live on the Group's website www.groupeseb.com.

Under these circumstances, all votes were cast remotely, prior to the Meeting. Moreover, in compliance with regulations, votes were collected until May 19 at 03:00 pm (French/Paris time). The number of shareholders who voted totaled 4,324 at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting (OAGM) and 4,313 at the Extraordinary Annual General Meeting (EAGM). This represented 45,492,473 shares at the OAGM and 45,434,620 at the EAGM. Proportional to the total number of voting shares, 55,309,441 shares, this represented 82.25% of these shares at the OAGM and 82.14% of these shares at the EAGM. It constitutes outstanding participation.

Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise chaired the Meeting as Chairman of the Board of Directors, in a small committee along with Stanislas de Gramont, Chief Operating Officer, Nathalie Lomon, Senior Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Philippe Sumeire, Executive Vice-President, Legal, General Secretary of the Board of Directors. The scrutineers VENELLE INVESTISSEMENT and GENERACTION, appointed by the Board of Directors, as well as the directors, usually present at the meeting, were connected remotely.

The Meeting was organized around a presentation of Groupe SEB's 2020 and first-quarter 2021 financial results in addition to assumptions for the current year. The Group followed with a review of the composition and main work of the Board of Directors and its Committees in 2020 as well as of executive officer remuneration. Speakers at the Meeting then answered questions that shareholders had sent to the company in writing, followed by a live Q&A session using a dedicated platform.

With regard to votes, the General Meeting approved all submitted resolutions and particularly the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year. It also approved the payment of a dividend of €2.14 in respect of the 2020 financial year. The dividend remains increased by a supplement of 10% for shareholders registered for more than two years (not exceeding 0.5% of the share capital). The ex-dividend date will be May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 27, 2021.

The General Meeting also largely approved all of the resolutions that had been proposed, in particular:

the reappointment of Yseulys Costes, Peugeot Invest Assets (formerly FFP Invest), as a director, and Brigitte Forestier as a director representing employee shareholders;

a new Board authorization to allow the company to buy back treasury shares;

approval of the remuneration policy for all corporate officers;

the standard financial authorizations for issuing securities, stocks and bonds;

the lowering of the threshold for ownership interests, the crossing of which must be reported to the company.

Click hereto watch the full replay of the Annual General Meeting.

Next key dates 2021 July 23 before market opens H1 2021 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2021 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

