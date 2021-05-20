DJ SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2020

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2020 20-May-2021 / 19:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE May 20, 2021 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2020 Moscow - Shareholders of Nornickel held the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in absentia on May 19, 2021. The AGM approved the final dividend for the financial year 2020 in the amount of RUB 1,021.22 per ordinary share (approximately 13.86 at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of 19.05.2021). The final dividend will amount to a total of RUB 161.6 bn (approximately USD 2.2 bn) The total dividend distribution for the FY 2020 will amount to USD 3.5 bn, including the interim dividends for nine months of 2020 which have been already paid to shareholders (for a total amount of approximately USD 1.3 bn). The dividend record date has been set on 1 June 2021. The AGM also elected the Board of Directors and the Internal Audit commission. The Board of Directors ? Gareth Penny ? Alexey Bashkirov ? Evgeny Shvarts ? Marianna Zakharova ? Maxim Poletaev ? Stanislav Luchitsky ? Robert Edwards ? Roger Munnings ? Sergey Batekhin ? Sergey Barbashev ? Sergey Bratukhin ? Sergey Volk ? Vyacheslav Solomin The Audit ?ommission ? Alexey Dzybalov ? Anna Masalova ? Elena Yanevich ? Georgiy Svanidze ? Vladimir Shilkov Additionally, the shareholders approved the annual report for 2020, RAS accounts, the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for 2020 and approved JSC KPMG as the auditors for 2021 RAS accounts and IFRS consolidated financial statements. The shareholders voted in favor of all the other items of the AGM agenda. AGM materials and voting results available on Nornickel website. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 Sequence No.: 106482 EQS News ID: 1199104 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199104&application_name=news

