Brighter recently reported its results for the first quarter of 2021 and continues to be poised for revenue momentum at the end of the year. Actiste has market approval in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Thailand, as well as a five-year distribution agreement in Qatar and five-year agreements in both Nigeria and Ghana. Once registrations are in place in Nigeria and Ghana, Brighter expects to receive €2.3m (SEK23.4m) and €1.2m (SEK12.2m), respectively, in initial orders in those countries. The approval processes in Nigeria and Ghana are expected to complete by the end of the year.

