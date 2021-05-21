Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) (FSE: 71A) (WKN: A1JMFL) ("AirTest") is pleased to announce that Management will host a formal update including a Q&A through a Zoom webinar on Wednesday, May 26 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. Interested parties are encouraged to register below.

When: May 26, 2021 - 10:00 AM Pacific Time - 1:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: AirTest Management Update with CEO Ted Konyi

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xNBDkvzFQlGxQ02HXuJrbw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A recording of the update will be made available for those unable to attend.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon 17 years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Walker

Vice President

The Howard Group Inc.

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403-221-0915

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market.

