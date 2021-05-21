City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Correction: Change of Name

The issuer wishes to advise that in the original announcement, an unrelated

hyperlink was included in error. The announcement has now been corrected.

Apologies for any confusion.



Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company")

(Formerly City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited)

LEI 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

21 May 2021

Change of name

The Company is pleased to announce that, following shareholder approval at the general meeting held on 19 May 2021, the change of Company name from City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited to Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has been certified by the Companies Registry in Jersey and is now effective.

The trading symbol (or "TIDM") for the Company's ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange will change to BIPS with effect from 8.00am on 24 May 2021. The ISIN of the Company's ordinary shares (JE00B6RMDP68) remains the same.

No new share certificates are being issued in respect of existing Ordinary Shares held in certificated form but any new share certificates will be issued in the name of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited. Shareholders should retain their existing share certificates which will continue to be valid.

Enquiries:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01534 700000