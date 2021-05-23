Anzeige
Sonntag, 23.05.2021
Rekordumsätze des neuen digitalen CARDANO-ETP lassen Kasse klingeln! Aktie vor Rallye!
WKN: 909943 ISIN: AT0000652011 Ticker-Symbol: EBO 
Xetra
21.05.21
17:35 Uhr
34,740 Euro
+0,390
+1,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,40034,55022.05.
34,38034,54021.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AT&S
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG28,450+0,53 %
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG34,740+1,14 %
POLYTEC HOLDING AG11,520-1,03 %
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG7,480+0,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.