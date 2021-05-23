ATX TR climbs to three new All time HIghs this week and closes in never seen before regions with Erste Group 11 days in a row stronger. News came from Semperit, Andritz (3), Mayr-Melnhof (2), AT&S (2), Rosenbauer (2), Uniqa, Vienna Airport, Valneva, UBM, Vienna Insurance Group, ams. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,73% to 6.829,1 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 24,93%. Up to now there were 63 days with a positive and 35 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 24,93%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,52%, the weakest is Friday with 0,03%. These are the best-performers this week: Erste Group 3,83% in front of Polytec Group 3,41% and Uniqa 2,86%. And the following stocks performed worst: AT&S ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...