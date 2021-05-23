Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group recorded overall high capacity utilization with robust demand for cartonboard packaging in the 1st quarter of 2021. Sales and operating profit were slightly below the previous year's level. An increase in result in the packaging division was offset by a significant decline in the cartonboard division. Consolidated sales of the Group amounted to Euro 641.3 mn in the first three months of 2021, almost reaching the previous year's level (1Q 2020: Euro 646.6 mn). At Euro 61.2 mn, the operating profit was 5.2 % below the comparative value of the previous year. Profit for the period decreased slightly from Euro 45.1 mn to Euro 43.9 mn. With well-filled order books, the company sees growing demand for cartonboard and packaging also in 2021. In view of the ...

