Uniqa: Uniqa Insurance Groups (Uniqa) premiums written increased by 13.0 per cent to Euro 1,782.7 mn in the first quarter of 2021. Premiums written by the Uniqa Austria segment increased by 1.3 per cent to Euro 1,152.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. In the Uniqa International segment, premiums written increased by 46.7 per cent to Euro 627.0 mn due to the first-time consolidation of the AXA companies. This growth in premiums in the first quarter of 2021 contrasts with a significantly lower increase in the total amount of retained insurance benefits of the Uniqa Group of 7.7 per cent to Euro 1,024.2 mn. The combined ratio after reinsurance improved to 90.9 per cent as a result of a lower claim frequency, particularly in vehicle insurance. Consolidated net profit (net profit for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...