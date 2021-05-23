UBM: UBM Development has sold the Rankencity residential project, which it developed in Graz together with NHD Immobilien, to a fund managed by the investment company GalCap Europe for around Euro 33 mn as part of a forward deal. GalCap is a real estate investment manager focusing exclusively on Austria and Central and Eastern Europe. Construction of Rankencity, which is located in the up-and-coming Gries district of Graz, began in mid-May and is scheduled for completion in Q1 2023. The residential complex comprises a total of 201 apartments and 127 underground parking spaces in two building sections with seven upper floors. Vienna Insurance Group: The management team at VIG Holding drew up the strategy programme for 2021-2025 in consultation with the Group company CEOs. This programme ...

