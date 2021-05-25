Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.05.2021
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
WKN: A12FCC ISIN: US47973J1025 
Frankfurt
25.05.21
08:13 Uhr
48,600 Euro
+3,200
+7,05 %
PR Newswire
25.05.2021 | 11:49
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&amp;P Dow Jones Indices: The Joint Corp. Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASD:JYNT) will replace Cubic Corp. (NYSE:CUB) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 27. Veritas Capital is acquiring Cubic in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 27, 2021

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

The Joint

JYNT

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cubic

CUB

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2021 PR Newswire
