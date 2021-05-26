Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Appoints Respected Technology Leader Muthla AlSayer to Board of Directors

Appointment of Second Independent Director Meets Corporate Governance Requirement for OTCQB Uplisting

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, has appointed respected technology leader Muthla AlSayer to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

AlSayer is a technology expert with over 20 years of experience guiding business strategy and creating purpose-built technology solutions. She was CEO & Co-Founder of omniX labs, where she brought experience and understanding of connecting the physical space in a digital world. Prior to omniX labs she was CEO of TagStone, an IoT technology systems integration company, and a management consultant at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund.

She started her career at Goldman Sachs, an Investment Bank in New York City. She is a YPO member and has served as board member or advisor with companies including Precinct Partners, Toolbox OS, Claira, ElevenPoint2 and Abana. Muthla AlSayer graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and received a BS in Computer Systems Engineering as well as an MBA from MIT Sloan.

"Muthla is a highly respected, purpose-driven leader who has a strong track record of success throughout her career," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing. "Her expertise in strategy, business development, operations and finance will prove invaluable as we strive to drive sustainable revenue growth and profitability in the near-term. In addition, her appointment importantly allows us to meet the requirement for two independent directors, which is a requirement for uplisting to the OTCQB.

"We welcome Muthla to the Board and look forward to her contributions as we continue to scale our company, leveraging recent acquisitions to create a truly comprehensive nationwide platform company for solar, battery and roofing solutions. I look forward to executing upon this vision to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term," concluded Massey.

