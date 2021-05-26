Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has contracted Toronto-based Micon International Limited for technical services related to the Kenville Mine. The Kenville Mine was British Columbia's first hard rock gold mine, having been discovered in 1887. It was mined intermittently between 1890 and 1954, with recorded production of 65,381 ounces of gold, 27,685 ounces of silver, 23.5 tonnes of lead, 15 tonnes of zinc, 1.6 tonnes of copper and 37 kilograms of cadmium from 181,375 tonnes processed.

The Kenville gold deposit consists of multiple gold-silver quartz veins hosted by diorite. Between 2007 and 2012, diamond drilling was conducted that intersected new gold-silver mineralized veins in previously untested areas west and south of the historic mine. No mineral resource estimate was ever made for the new zones intersected by drilling west and south of the mine. However, in 2009 the previous operator produced a NI 43-101 report, now historic, based on detailed sampling conducted within the mine which disclosed a Measured and Indicated resource estimate of 16,289 ounces and an Inferred resource estimate of 356,949 ounces gold.

Initially, Micon will create a resource estimate for the new decline project to support plans for a 10,000-tonne bulk sample. This new resource estimate, focused on areas not previously reported on in earlier historic mineral resource estimates, will be the basis for a new NI 43-101 resource estimate.

Ximen is continuing to advance its conceptual fast-track development schedule for the Kenville Bulk Sample, with permitting for the new mine development progressing well with the application now under technical review by the Mines Review Committee. Since the acquisition of the Kenville Gold Mine, Ximen has continued to expand its holdings in the area to approximately 19,000 hectares and is currently submitting applications for exploration permits for the California and other areas surrounding the Kenville mine property.

In addition to the Kenville Gold Mine, Ximen Mining also owns 100% interests in 2 other key gold assets in southern BC, the Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement, with the option partner making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For Investor Relations, contact Sophy Cesar, at 604-488-3900 or by email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

