ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 26-May-2021 / 18:57 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them I. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergey Anokhin 2 Reason for the notification Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the a) Position/status Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares a) Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 79.72 77,464 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 77,464 - Price RUB 6,175,430.08 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vladimir Kirienko 2 Reason for the notification First Vice President, member of the a) Position/status Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares a) Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 79.72 97,879 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 97,879 - Price RUB 7,802,913.88 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kirill Menshov 2 Reason for the notification Senior Vice President for IT, member of the a) Position/status Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares a) Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 79.72 75,451 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 75,451 - Price RUB 6,014,953.72 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-12 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Galina Rysakova 2 Reason for the notification Senior Vice President of Organizational a) Position/status Development and Human Resources, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares a) Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 79.72 74,071 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 74,071 - Price RUB 5,904,940.12 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-18 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares a) Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s)

