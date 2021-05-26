Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch "Geheiminformation": "Eine richtig große Sensation"…
WKN: 912293 ISIN: US7785291078 
Stuttgart
26.05.21
11:39 Uhr
6,700 Euro
-0,050
-0,74 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6507,10019:40
Dow Jones News
26.05.2021 | 18:28
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF -2-

DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) 
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
26-May-2021 / 18:57 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated 
with them 
 
I. 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Sergey Anokhin 
2       Reason for the notification 
                                     Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Management Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            PJSC Rostelecom 
b)      LEI                             2534001D752JPNM0H170 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: RU0008943394 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of shares to the depo account within 
                                     the options program 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 79.72       77,464 
d)      Aggregated information 
       - Aggregated volume                     77,464 
       - Price                           RUB 6,175,430.08 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-05-12 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

II. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Vladimir Kirienko 
2       Reason for the notification 
                                     First Vice President, member of the 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Management Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            PJSC Rostelecom 
b)      LEI                             2534001D752JPNM0H170 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: RU0008943394 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of shares to the depo account within 
                                     the options program 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 79.72       97,879 
d)      Aggregated information 
       - Aggregated volume                     97,879 
       - Price                           RUB 7,802,913.88 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-05-12 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

III. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Kirill Menshov 
2       Reason for the notification 
                                     Senior Vice President for IT, member of the 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Management Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            PJSC Rostelecom 
b)      LEI                             2534001D752JPNM0H170 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: RU0008943394 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of shares to the depo account within 
                                     the options program 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 79.72       75,451 
d)      Aggregated information 
       - Aggregated volume                     75,451 
       - Price                           RUB 6,014,953.72 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-05-12 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

IV. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Galina Rysakova 
2       Reason for the notification 
                                     Senior Vice President of Organizational 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Development and Human Resources, member of 
                                     the Management Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            PJSC Rostelecom 
b)      LEI                             2534001D752JPNM0H170 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: RU0008943394 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of shares to the depo account within 
                                     the options program 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 79.72        74,071 
d)      Aggregated information 
       - Aggregated volume                     74,071 
       - Price                           RUB 5,904,940.12 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-05-18 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue 
4.2      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: RU0008943394 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Sell of shares 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)

DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF -2- 

RUB 102.80       40,000 
d)      Aggregated information 
       - Aggregated volume                     40,000 
       - Price                           RUB 4,112,110.00 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-05-18 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Moscow Exchange

V. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Alexey Sapunov 
2       Reason for the notification 
                                     Senior Vice President for Technical 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Infrastructure, member of the Management 
                                     Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            PJSC Rostelecom 
b)      LEI                             2534001D752JPNM0H170 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: RU0008943394 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of shares to the depo account within 
                                     the options program 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 79.72        74,832 
d)      Aggregated information 
       - Aggregated volume                     74,832 
       - Price                           RUB 5,965,607.04 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-05-18 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue 
4.2      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: RU0008943394 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Sell of shares 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 103,06       74,630 
d)      Aggregated information 
       - Aggregated volume                     74,630 
       - Price                           RUB 7,691,144.60 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-05-18 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Moscow Exchange

VI. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Anna Shumeyko 
2       Reason for the notification 
                                     Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff of the 
a)      Position/status                       Presidential executive office, member of the 
                                     Management Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            PJSC Rostelecom 
b)      LEI                             2534001D752JPNM0H170 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: RU0008943394 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of shares to the depo account within 
                                     the options program 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 79.72       76,604 
d)      Aggregated information 
       - Aggregated volume                     76,604 
       - Price                           RUB 6,106,870.88 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-05-12 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.

Pavel Nezhutin

Director of Corporate Governance Department

+7 (499) 999-82-83 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US7785291078 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     RKMD 
LEI Code:   2534001D752JPNM0H170 
Sequence No.: 107632 
EQS News ID:  1201076 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201076&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
