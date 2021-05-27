GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé's Futur3D project is selected as a winner of the "Stimulus plan for the industrial sector" and receives a EUR 3.3 million grant



Groupe Gorgé, through its subsidiary Prodways Group, has been selected by the French government as one of the winners of the " Stimulus plan for the industrial sector " and has been awarded a €3.3 million grant for its 3D printing division. This support is part of the France Relance program funded by the French government.

The Futur3D project to which these funds will be dedicated, representing €13.1 million of investments by 2023, will enhance the Group's technologies by developing the next generations of products and services. This R&D program aims in particular to develop and improve the printer offer and to implement software functionalities that are increasingly relevant to industrial production.

Thanks to this support, the 3D Printing division is pursuing its ambitious growth plan and strengthening its ability to address industrial applications thanks to its expertise in 3D Printing mass production. The program will also allow the division to consolidate the recovery in profitability expected from 2021 and for the years to come. Groupe Gorgé is thus comforting its position as a key player in this sector through its mastery of the entire value chain: the group is one of the few players able to offer turnkey solutions for industrial production with machines, materials, software and production control.



About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in 3D printing, drones, engineering and protection systems and employs nearly 1,850 people. The Group generated revenue of €231 million in 2020.



More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).





Upcoming events

• 18/06/2021 (after market): Shareholders' meeting

• 28/07/2021 (after market): Q2 2021 revenue

• 16/09/2021 (after market): H1 2021 results

• 28/10/2021 (after market): Q3 2021 revenue





Contact :

Investor relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr



Media relations

Manon Clairet

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr





Disclaimer

Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding Groupe Gorgé's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect Groupe Gorgé's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Universal registration document, available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in Groupe Gorgé or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.

