Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Welcomes Trifork to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, May 27, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Trifork A/S shares (short name: TRIFOR) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen main market. Trifork belongs to the technology sector and is the 61st company to be admitted to Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Trifork with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America is an international NextGen IT company focusing on the development of innovative software solutions in collaboration with its clients. The company has more than 800 employees focusing on six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Buildings, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork's R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. Trifork is behind the GOTO brand that serves as a global tech community with 200,000+ followers and more than 20 million views. Read more on www.trifork.com "The listing of Trifork on Nasdaq Copenhagen is a milestone for our company", says Trifork CEO and founder Jørn Larsen. "We are grateful and very encouraged by the positive and inspiring feedback we have received from investors. We will work hard to deliver on the expectations of all our new shareholders. The IPO is a good platform to continue our growth journey and to continue to make innovative software solutions that make life better and easier for everyone." "We are proud to welcome Trifork to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "The stock market has had a strong start to 2021, and the listing of Trifork is further proof that we have managed to attract valuable companies with innovative business ideas. We look very much forward to seeing Trifork develop and grow as they now continue their journey as a listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm