Donnerstag, 27.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: In Besitz des magischen heiligen Grals!
WKN: 3770 ISIN: DK0060102887 
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Welcomes Trifork to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, May 27, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Trifork A/S shares (short name: TRIFOR) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Copenhagen main market. Trifork belongs to the technology sector and is the
61st company to be admitted to Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Trifork with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America is an
international NextGen IT company focusing on the development of innovative
software solutions in collaboration with its clients. The company has more than
800 employees focusing on six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart
Buildings, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork's
R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and
develops IT start-up companies. Trifork is behind the GOTO brand that serves as
a global tech community with 200,000+ followers and more than 20 million views.
Read more on www.trifork.com 

"The listing of Trifork on Nasdaq Copenhagen is a milestone for our company",
says Trifork CEO and founder Jørn Larsen. "We are grateful and very encouraged
by the positive and inspiring feedback we have received from investors. We will
work hard to deliver on the expectations of all our new shareholders. The IPO
is a good platform to continue our growth journey and to continue to make
innovative software solutions that make life better and easier for everyone." 

"We are proud to welcome Trifork to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market," says
Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "The stock market has had
a strong start to 2021, and the listing of Trifork is further proof that we
have managed to attract valuable companies with innovative business ideas. We
look very much forward to seeing Trifork develop and grow as they now continue
their journey as a listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861407
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.