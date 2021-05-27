Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Hawkmoon Resources (CSE: HM) (FSE: 966) has signed an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lava gold property. The Lava gold property, which comprises 41 mineral claims totaling approximately 2061 hectares, is located in western Québec, 15 kilometres east of the village of Belleterre and 105 kilometres southwest of the city of Val d'Or.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news along with video comments by President and CEO Branden Haynes. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Hawkmoon" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_tp7j815z/Hawkmoon-Resources-has-signed-an-option-to-acquire-a-100-interest-in-the-Lava-gold-property-located-in-Belleterre-Mining-Camp-Quebec

Under the terms of the agreement, Hawkmoon will pay $115,500 in cash, 1,320,000 shares and complete $500,000 in expenditures over 3 years, subject to a 3% NSR, of which Hawkmoon may purchase for $1 million.

The property covers the Lavallée number 38, 39, 40 and 41 gold showings, a series of gold-bearing quartz-carbonate veins which often contain sulphide minerals. The veins occur within a 10 kilometre long, northeast-trending corridor, commonly referred to as the Lavallée Shear Zone or " LSZ ", which is marked by numerous shear zones. Shallow drilling in 2007 identified intercepts of 2.16 grams per tonne gold over 1.5 metres and 2.78 grams per tonne over 1 metre.

Hawkmoon proposes to re-interpret previous work on the property, including 2D inversion studies on the 2007 induced polarization and resistivity data and 3D modelling of historical diamond drilling. The company intends to conduct a trenching and rock sampling program to develop drill targets along the LSZ this summer.

Management cautions that these are historical numbers and should not be regarded as consistent with current standards.

The property vendors recently collected six float samples at the number 38 and 39 showings of the LSZ which have gold grades ranging from 0.12 to 3.42 grams per tonne gold.

There is a recent revival of the Belleterre Gold Camp due to Vior Inc. consolidating much of the Camp including the past-producing Belleterre Mine. In addition to Vior, Osisko Mining has acquired a significant land position in the Camp, along with making a significant equity investment of $880,000 in Vior.

The company also plans to be active this summer on its recently acquired Wilson Gold Property, which is located 150 kilometres northeast of Val d'Or, Quebec, approximately 25 kilometres southwest of the company's Romeo gold property. Both properties are located within the mineral-rich Abitibi greenstone belt, an established gold mining district which produced over 100 mines, and 170 million ounces of gold since 1901. Hawkmoon has applied for a drill permit to drill up to 5,000 metres in 29 diamond drill holes and expects to be collaring its first drill hole by the middle of July. With year-round access to both properties and proximity to infrastructure, a qualified workforce and assay labs, Hawkmoon can easily work on both properties at the same time, thereby decreasing logistics and costs.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.HawkmoonResources.com, contact Branden Haynes, President and CEO, at 604-817-1595 or by email at branden@HawkmoonResources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85472