Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.: Van Lanschot Kempen: 2021 AGM decisions and outcomes

On 27 May 2021, Van Lanschot Kempen's annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) adopted the 2020 financial statements.



Held today in Amsterdam, the AGM also agreed to all other voting items, including the reappointment of Manfred Schepers and Lex van Overmeire as members of the Supervisory Board and the legal merger between Van Lanschot Kempen NV and Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV.

The AGM took due note of the company's intention to appoint Erik van Houwelingen as a member of the Management Board, with responsibility for Investment Strategies & Solutions. It was likewise apprised of the company's intention to reappoint Karl Guha as a member and Chairman of the Management Board. Karl Guha will be succeeded by Maarten Edixhoven on 1 October 2021.

In addition, Van Lanschot Kempen's shareholders approved the proposed payment of a cash dividend of €0.70 per Class A ordinary share. We will act in accordance with the December 2020 recommendation of both the European Central Bank and De Nederlandsche Bank to largely postpone actual dividend payment. Therefore €0.20 per share will be payable in June 2021. The remaining 2020 dividend can be paid to shareholders as soon as the Management and Supervisory Boards agree that circumstances related to Covid-19 allow, and as long as the company remains in compliance with stated capital ratio targets.

After the AGM, Jeanine Helthuis stepped down as a member of the Supervisory Board, on which she had served since 2013. We are grateful for her service to Van Lanschot Kempen.

The full agenda and notes are available at vanlanschotkempen.com/agm.

FINANCIAL AGENDA

1 June 2021 Ex-dividend date

9 June 2021 First payment of 2020 dividend

26 August 2021 Publication of 2021 half-year results

29 October 2021 Publication of 2021 third-quarter trading update

