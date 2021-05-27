Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - ARROW Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AXL) ("Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter-ended March 31st, 2021, which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The financial and operating highlights for the quarter include the following:

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted) Three months ended March 31, 2021 Three months ended March 31, 2020 Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties 847,432 3,848,480 Funds flow from (used in) operations (1) (371,107 ) (30,325 ) Per share - basic ($) and diluted ($) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) Net income (loss) (510,405 ) (26,058,265 ) Per share - basic ($) and diluted ($) (0.01 ) (0.38 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) (172,417 ) 344,520 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 68,674,602 68,674,602 Common shares end of period 68,674,602 68,674,602 Capital expenditures 97,330 473,351 Cash and cash equivalents 6,427,994 117,794 Current Assets 10,145,687 6,953,756 Current liabilities 12,805,377 9,665,512 Working capital (deficit) (1) (2,659,690 ) (2,711,756 ) Long-term portion of restricted cash (2) 490,760 421,186 Total assets 27,684,920 43,775,967 Operating Natural gas and crude oil production, before royalties Natural gas (Mcf/d) 383 501 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 4 5 Crude oil (bbl/d) 174 1,070 Total (boe/d) 242 1,159 Operating netbacks ($/boe) (1) Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 1.02 $ 0.05 Crude oil ($/bbl) $ 35.33 $ 17.28 Total ($/boe) $ 27.77 $ 19.00

(1)Non-IFRS measures - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section within the MD&A

(2)Long term restricted cash not included in working capital

About ARROW Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL."

For further information contact:

Marshall Abbott

Chief Executive Officer

mabbott@arrowexploration.ca

(403) 651-5995

Max Satel

VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

msatel@arrowexploration.ca

(416) 904-2258



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Arrow that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Arrow which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, or developments that Arrow anticipates or expects may, could or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "continue", "expect", "opportunity", "plan", "potential" and "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Arrow, including without limitation, Arrow's evaluation of the impacts of COVID-19, the potential of Arrow's Colombian and/or Canadian assets (or any of them individually), the prices of oil and/or natural gas, and Arrow's business plan to expand oil and gas production and achieve attractive potential operating margins. Arrow believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations, and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85558