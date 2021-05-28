Regulatory News:
Issuer: SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)
Types of securities: ordinary shares
ISIN: FR0000121709
LEI Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47
Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders' Meetingon May,19th 2020 and on May, 20th 2021
Programme disclosed to the AMF on July,7th 2020 and on May,11th 2021
Stockbroker: EXANE SA
|Company
|Company LEI Code
|Instrument Code
|Transaction Date (Day)
|ISIN Code
|Way
|Daily Volume
(Nb of securities)
|Daily Weighted
Average Price
Of Purchase
|Exchange
|SEB
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|SK.PA
|20-May-21
|FR0000121709
|B
90,153
150.50
|CEUO
|SEB
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|SK.PA
|21-May-21
|FR0000121709
|B
84,145
151.50
|CEUO
|TOTAL
174,298
150.98
|Client Name
|PSI Name
|PSI LEI Code
|Timestamp
|ISIN Code
|Gross
Price
|Currency
|Quantity
|Exchange
|Trade Set ID
|Trade
Way
|Instrument
Description
|Purposes
|SEB SA
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|20/05/2021 11:04:15
|FR0000121709
150.50
|EUR
90153
|CEUO
|00266263474EXPA1
|B
|SEB
|AGA*
|SEB SA
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|21/05/2021 08:50:07
|FR0000121709
151.50
|EUR
84145
|CEUO
|00266361794EXPA1
|B
|SEB
|AGA*
|*AGA: Performance shares awarded to staff
SEB S.A.
SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON capital 55 337 770 TVA intracommunautaire FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 actionnaires@groupeseb.com www.groupeseb.com
