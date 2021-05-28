Regulatory News:

Issuer: SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)

Types of securities: ordinary shares

ISIN: FR0000121709

LEI Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47

Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders' Meetingon May,19th 2020 and on May, 20th 2021

Programme disclosed to the AMF on July,7th 2020 and on May,11th 2021

Stockbroker: EXANE SA

Company Company LEI Code Instrument Code Transaction Date (Day) ISIN Code Way Daily Volume

(Nb of securities)

Daily Weighted

Average Price

Of Purchase Exchange SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 20-May-21 FR0000121709 B 90,153 150.50 CEUO SEB 969500WP61NBK098AC47 SK.PA 21-May-21 FR0000121709 B 84,145 151.50 CEUO TOTAL 174,298 150.98

Client Name PSI Name PSI LEI Code Timestamp ISIN Code Gross

Price Currency Quantity Exchange Trade Set ID Trade

Way Instrument

Description Purposes SEB SA Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 20/05/2021 11:04:15 FR0000121709 150.50 EUR 90153 CEUO 00266263474EXPA1 B SEB AGA* SEB SA Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 21/05/2021 08:50:07 FR0000121709 151.50 EUR 84145 CEUO 00266361794EXPA1 B SEB AGA* *AGA: Performance shares awarded to staff

SEB S.A.

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON capital 55 337 770 TVA intracommunautaire FR 12300349636

Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 ECULLY Cedex France

T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 actionnaires@groupeseb.com www.groupeseb.com

