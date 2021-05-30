Porr: In the first quarter of 2021, construction group Porrs's production output rose by 6.3% to Euro 1,002 mn. The sharpest growth was seen in Austria and in Polish infrastructure construction. Porr again generated the majority of its output on its seven home markets, which accounted for 95%. Earnings before taxes of Euro -9.4 mn were significantly higher than the same period of the previous year, climbing by Euro 16.2 mn. Earnings in the first quarter are negative due to seasonal factors and are therefore not necessarily indicative of the full year. With a record order backlog of Euro 7,920 mn, the company is optimally positioned for the future. Overall, for 2021 the Executive Board assumes production output of approximately Euro 5.3 bn to Euro 5.5 bn and a positive EBT margin ...

