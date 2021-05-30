Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 30.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Diese SILBER-AKTIE schlägt alles! MEGA-Perfomance und jetzt noch 60 Mio. Angebot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9MM ISIN: ATMARINOMED6 Ticker-Symbol: MBG 
Tradegate
28.05.21
13:11 Uhr
123,50 Euro
-2,00
-1,59 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,00127,0029.05.
123,00126,5028.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDRITZ AG47,780+1,36 %
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG123,50-1,59 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.