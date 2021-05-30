Strabag: Strabag SE, the publicly listed European-based technology group for construction services, generated an output volume of Euro 2.7 bn in the first quarter of 2021, down 2 % in a year-on-year comparison. The order backlog reached a new record level of Euro 20.1 bn (+13 % compared with 31 March 2020). "For the first time in our group's history, the order backlog exceeds the EUR 20 billion mark, driven by large-scale projects in Germany and the UK, but also by smaller projects, for example in the continued stable residential and office construction sector," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of Strabag SE. The Management Board continues to expect an output volume slightly above the previous year's level in the 2021 financial year, i.e. above Euro 15.4 bn. In view of the current price ...

