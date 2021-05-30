S Immo: Austrian based real estate company S Immo ende first quarter with a net income of Euro 9.9 mn, which was a substantial improvement over the prior year (Q1 2020: minus Euro 21.4 mn). Rental income rose by around 2.8% over the prior-year period and came to Euro 32.0 mn (Q1 2020: Euro 31.1 mn). The owner-operated hotels were still impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2021. As the first quarter of 2020 was still largely unaffected by the negative consequences of the crisis, the gross profit from hotel operations decreased to minus Euro 1.3 mn in annual comparison (Q1 2020: plus Euro 1.6 mn). Bruno Ettenauer, CEO of S IMMO AG, commented: "Even though the figures for the first quarter of 2021 naturally still reflect COVID-related effects, the result ...

