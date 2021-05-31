?onverting gambling into gaming: BGaming gathered Q1 iGaming industry trends

MINSK, Belarus, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the pandemic has negatively affected many areas of entertainment, online gambling has only increased its popularity. The overall tendency is that the iGaming market keeps rapidly expanding. Being the dynamic and fast-growing content provider for online casinos, BGaming has analyzed its Q1 2021 corporate report and gathered more trends of the iGaming industry.

Mobile gaming. iGaming providers strive to be user-friendly for any device because: "In comparison to the past year, it showed a 19% rise. Today more than 94% of the BGaming's audience choose to play on mobile devices", said Marina Ostrovtsova, Director for BGaming. That means that the quality of online slots for smartphones increases as fast as its desktop versions. Meanwhile, iGaming providers are looking for innovative solutions to take mobile gambling to the next level of entertainment.

Female wave. iGaming providers develop more games targeted at women and they love them! Due to the statistics, ladies will play online slots as often as men soon. The share of the female audience was 30.8% by the end of 2020, today it is almost 39.9%.

Play for fun. There is no need to hide the fact that many players come to online casinos to multiply their income. But BGaming has found an intriguing trend that more and more people choose online casino games primarily for entertainment. "This shows that many providers offer engaging games with not only good math but also with attractive themes of the games, which means high-quality design, music, and interactive elements to gift genuine impressions to players," noted Bogdan Gres, Brand manager for BGaming.

Converting gambling into gaming. The line between gambling and video games is gradually blurring. According to the poll conducted among casino players in Q1 2021, BGaming has figured out that around 10% of players come to online gambling from online video games. That gives good opportunities for new ways of collaboration between reputable producers from two sides. Probably, soon we will see promising corporations that will influence both spheres of entertainment.

BGaming will continue to analyze and share industry trends. Thanks to an expert team and a player-driven approach the studio creates innovative and engaging products featured on reputable platforms and online casinos worldwide. Being the world's first game studio to support cryptocurrencies and offer Provably Fair games, BGaming is one of the trendsetters in the industry.

