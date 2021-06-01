VALLOUREC: Vallourec finalizes the sale of Valinox Nucléaire SAS to Framatome

Press release

Vallourec finalizes the sale of ValinoxNucléaire SAS to Framatome





Boulogne-Billancourt, June 1st, 2021 - Vallourec, world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces today that it has finalized the sale to Framatome of the company Valinox Nucléaire SAS, located at the French production facility in Montbard (Burgundy, Côte d'Or). Founded in 1974, Valinox Nucléaire SAS - France is specialized in the manufacturing of tubes for nuclear islands.

All required regulatory approvals and authorizations have been obtained and employee representative bodies have been consulted, making this transaction possible.

Edouard Guinotte, Chairman of the Vallourec Management Board, stated "the integration of Valinox into Framatome will offer it and its teams the best possible outlook. I have witnessed the high quality, skills and commitment of Valinox employees, and I wish them every success."

The acquisition of Valinox Nucléaire SAS by Framatome will allow it to fully integrate the French nuclear sector, to benefit from potential synergies with this major player and to provide it with new sales opportunities.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for challenging industrial applications such as oil and gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, daring architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D continually open new technological frontiers. Operating in more than 20 countries, its nearly 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees work hand-in-hand with their customers to offer much more than just tubes: they deliver innovative, reliable, competitive solutions to make every project possible.

Listed on the Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is included in the SBF 120 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) Long-Only.

In the United States, Vallourec has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

