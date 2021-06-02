DJ On the occasion of Africa Day, Casablanca Finance City (CFC) tackles the misconceptions about the continent

Casablanca Finance City (CFC) On the occasion of Africa Day, Casablanca Finance City (CFC) tackles the misconceptions about the continent 02-Jun-2021 / 20:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE On the occasion of Africa Day, Casablanca Finance City (CFC) tackles the misconceptions about the continent CFC has developed an unprecedented talk show to promote Africa with testimonials from experts and investors CASABLANCA, Morocco, 2 June 2021/APO Group/ -- Casablanca Finance City (CFC) (https://CasablancaFinanceCity.com), the leading financial center in Africa, celebrates Africa by producing a web-TV program, CFC Talks- Special Africa Day ( https://bit.ly/3vMGMl0), to tackle the common misconceptions about the continent and raise awareness of its potential by offering a positive outlook on African realities, however, not ignoring the challenges facing Africa. "The transformation that Africa has undergone in recent decades has been remarkable. In Casablanca Finance City, we want to play our role in changing the narrative" said Mr. Said Ibrahimi, CEO of CFC, whose community brings together more than 200 member companies. Intended for a continental and international audience and posted online on Tuesday, May 25, CFC Talks- Special Africa Day (https://bit.ly/3vMGMl0) gave the floor to a panel of experts and investors. These "African believers" provided insights on their success stories in Africa and on the continent's potential in digital transformation, infrastructure and financing sustainable growth. Describing the success of mobile payment in Africa, Mr. Lacina Koné, Managing Director of Smart Africa, emphasized the continent's decisive contribution in this area: "In Africa, today, we own about 63% of mobile money. Mobile payment was born in Africa in the context of Africa and is dominating the world today. This demonstrates the capacity of the countries of the South to set an example for those of the North." Commenting on Africa's priority infrastructure needs, Mr. Raza Hasnani, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure Investments at Africa50, said: "Infrastructure should be a key component of any post-pandemic recovery program. Given the limited resources of governments, attracting private sector capital is key to bridging the financial gap." Africa's post-crisis future has been at the heart of the talks. "During the pandemic, the African Union brought together, every week, the continent's heads of states and ministers of finance to shape together the new framework to raise more funds and define our needs. What we celebrate is the beginning of the united Africa day, Africa day is the united Africa day" said Lionel Zinsou, former Prime Minister of Benin and co-founder of SouthBridge Group. Link to view the full show: https://bit.ly/3wHjPQn. Distribué par APO Group pour Casablanca Finance City (CFC). Follow us on: Twitter: https://bit.ly/3yTjI6e. LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3uENsQR. Website: www.CasablancaFinanceCity.com. About CFCA: Casablanca Finance City (CFC) is an African financial and business centre committed the continent's future. CFC is uniquely located and equipped to connect you with other business hubs and markets around the world. CFC provides a stable environment, localized expertise and a support network to access Africa's opportunity while mitigating its complexities. CFC's 200 members operate in 50 African countries from Casablanca, in a warm welcome, a Mediterranean coastal climate, and outstanding natural beauty. SOURCE Casablanca Finance City (CFC) Distributed by: APO Group Voie du Chariot 3 1003 Lausanne - Switzerland Tel: +41 21 547 44 44 E-mail: info (at) apo-opa.com www.APO-opa.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1203845 02-Jun-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203845&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)