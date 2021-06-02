Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
Dow Jones News
02.06.2021 | 20:31
On the occasion of Africa Day, Casablanca Finance City (CFC) tackles the misconceptions about the continent

Casablanca Finance City (CFC) 
02-Jun-2021 / 20:00 CET/CEST 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
CFC has developed an unprecedented talk show to promote Africa with testimonials from experts and investors 
 
CASABLANCA, Morocco, 2 June 2021/APO Group/ -- Casablanca Finance City (CFC) (https://CasablancaFinanceCity.com), the 
leading financial center in Africa, celebrates Africa by producing a web-TV program, CFC Talks- Special Africa Day ( 
https://bit.ly/3vMGMl0), to tackle the common misconceptions about the continent and raise awareness of its potential 
by offering a positive outlook on African realities, however, not ignoring the challenges facing Africa. 
 
"The transformation that Africa has undergone in recent decades has been remarkable. In Casablanca Finance City, we 
want to play our role in changing the narrative" said Mr. Said Ibrahimi, CEO of CFC, whose community brings together 
more than 200 member companies. 
 
Intended for a continental and international audience and posted online on Tuesday, May 25, CFC Talks- Special Africa 
Day (https://bit.ly/3vMGMl0) gave the floor to a panel of experts and investors. These "African believers" provided 
insights on their success stories in Africa and on the continent's potential in digital transformation, infrastructure 
and financing sustainable growth. 
 
Describing the success of mobile payment in Africa, Mr. Lacina Koné, Managing Director of Smart Africa, emphasized the 
continent's decisive contribution in this area: "In Africa, today, we own about 63% of mobile money. Mobile payment was 
born in Africa in the context of Africa and is dominating the world today. This demonstrates the capacity of the 
countries of the South to set an example for those of the North." 
 
Commenting on Africa's priority infrastructure needs, Mr. Raza Hasnani, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure 
Investments at Africa50, said: "Infrastructure should be a key component of any post-pandemic recovery program. Given 
the limited resources of governments, attracting private sector capital is key to bridging the financial gap." 
 
Africa's post-crisis future has been at the heart of the talks. "During the pandemic, the African Union brought 
together, every week, the continent's heads of states and ministers of finance to shape together the new framework to 
raise more funds and define our needs. What we celebrate is the beginning of the united Africa day, Africa day is the 
united Africa day" said Lionel Zinsou, former Prime Minister of Benin and co-founder of SouthBridge Group. 
 
 
 
Link to view the full show: https://bit.ly/3wHjPQn. 
 
Distribué par APO Group pour Casablanca Finance City (CFC). 
 
Follow us on: 
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3yTjI6e. 
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3uENsQR. 
Website: www.CasablancaFinanceCity.com. 
 
About CFCA: 
Casablanca Finance City (CFC) is an African financial and business centre committed the 
continent's future. CFC is uniquely located and equipped to connect you with other business 
hubs and markets around the world. 
 
CFC provides a stable environment, localized expertise and a support network to access 
Africa's opportunity while mitigating its complexities. 
 
CFC's 200 members operate in 50 African countries from Casablanca, in a warm welcome, a 
Mediterranean coastal climate, and outstanding natural beauty. 
SOURCE 
Casablanca Finance City (CFC) 
Distributed by: 
APO Group 
Voie du Chariot 3 
1003 Lausanne - Switzerland 
Tel: +41 21 547 44 44 
E-mail: info (at) apo-opa.com 
www.APO-opa.com 
 
 
 
 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
June 02, 2021 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
