Freitag, 04.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor dem “Rallyeturbo”? Die letzte Gelegenheit vor der sehr großen Meldung?
WKN: 753769 ISIN: FR0004529147 
Actusnews Wire
04.06.2021
PROPOSED PUBLIC BUYOUT FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT FOR TESSI SHARES

  • Share block purchases by PIXEL Holding from significant non-controlling shareholders
  • PIXEL Holding will exceed the 90% thresholds in the Company's share capital and voting rights following these acquisitions
  • PIXEL Holding announces a proposed Public Buyout Offer followed by a Squeeze-out for €172 per share

Tessi, an international provider of Business Process Services, has taken note of a press release published today by its majority shareholder, Pixel Holding, announcing the acquisition of share blocks of a total 15.1% of Tessi's share capital, for between €170-172 per share (2020 exceptional dividend rights attached[i]).

Following these acquisitions, Pixel Holding will hold 97.4% of Tessi's share capital and 96.9% of voting rights.

Pixel Holding also announced its intention to file with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), in the third quarter of 2021, a proposed Public Buyout Offer followed by a squeeze-out of Tessi's shares, at a price of €172 per share (2020 exceptional dividend rights attached).

In light of these announcements, Tessi has requested that Euronext Paris resume the listing of its shares (ISIN code FR0004529147) at start of trading on the Paris stock exchange on 7 June 2021.

[1] Exceptional dividend deducted from the "Premiums" item proposed by TESSI at the TESSI Combined General Meeting scheduled for 21 June 2021: €3.40 per share

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or acquire financial securities or a solicitation for such an offer in any country, including in France. It must not be published, broadcast or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any country in which the distribution of this information is subject to legal restrictions or regulations.

About TESSI
Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in 14 countries worldwide, has around 11,000 employees and posted 2020 turnover of €413.0 million. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B (TES).
Read more at tessi.eu
Contacts
Tessi
Tel. +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10
communication@tessi.fr
Actus
Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations
Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations
Tel. + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-69588-tessi-projet-de-communique-de-presse-du-03-06-2021-vdef_en-002.pdf

