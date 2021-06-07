Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8CK ISIN: AU0000094252 Ticker-Symbol: E6M 
Berlin
07.06.21
08:08 Uhr
0,181 Euro
-0,002
-1,09 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
07.06.2021 | 10:05
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Nasdaq Welcomes Ellex Raidla as a Certified Adviser on Tallinn First North Market

Tallinn - June 7, 2021

Nasdaq announces that Ellex Raidla Law Firm has been granted the status of the
Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Tallinn First North Market. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

The certified adviser's role is to guide growth companies through the
application process and ensure that the companies fulfil all the requirements
of First North rules on a continuous basis. 

"The addition of one of Estonia's leading law firms to First North's advisers
list is a recognition for both the First North market and the companies
striving to that market," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. 

"I have been waiting for a long time for First North to become more active as a
venue for raising capital and trading," said Gerli Kivisoo, a partner at Ellex
Raidla Law Firm. "In my opinion, First North is a very good format for an
Estonian-sized market where the medium and small-sized companies are the
engines of the economy. Now's the time - First North is becoming more and more
popular and interest in the opportunities of this market has increased
significantly among both issuers and investors. I dare to say that this is a
growing trend and First North market is the place to be today," Kivisoo added. 

Ellex Raidla is the highest ranked law firm in Estonia providing legal services
in all major business sectors. The firm's lawyers have been involved in
legislative drafting of more than forty laws. Ellex Raidla is the only Estonian
law firm who has been ranked in the highest category for both transactions and
disputes by the leading international rankings directory Chambers & Partners.
Ellex Raidla is also a member of Ellex - the three leading law firms in the
Baltics. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com 



Additional information:
Ott Raidla
Nasdaq Tallinn
Head of Marketing & Communications
+372 5552 4824
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
NOVA EYE MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.