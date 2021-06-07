Nasdaq Tallinn: Nasdaq Welcomes Ellex Raidla as a Certified Adviser on Tallinn First North Market

Tallinn - June 7, 2021 Nasdaq announces that Ellex Raidla Law Firm has been granted the status of the Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Tallinn First North Market. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. The certified adviser's role is to guide growth companies through the application process and ensure that the companies fulfil all the requirements of First North rules on a continuous basis. "The addition of one of Estonia's leading law firms to First North's advisers list is a recognition for both the First North market and the companies striving to that market," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "I have been waiting for a long time for First North to become more active as a venue for raising capital and trading," said Gerli Kivisoo, a partner at Ellex Raidla Law Firm. "In my opinion, First North is a very good format for an Estonian-sized market where the medium and small-sized companies are the engines of the economy. Now's the time - First North is becoming more and more popular and interest in the opportunities of this market has increased significantly among both issuers and investors. I dare to say that this is a growing trend and First North market is the place to be today," Kivisoo added. Ellex Raidla is the highest ranked law firm in Estonia providing legal services in all major business sectors. The firm's lawyers have been involved in legislative drafting of more than forty laws. Ellex Raidla is the only Estonian law firm who has been ranked in the highest category for both transactions and disputes by the leading international rankings directory Chambers & Partners. Ellex Raidla is also a member of Ellex - the three leading law firms in the Baltics. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com Additional information: Ott Raidla Nasdaq Tallinn Head of Marketing & Communications +372 5552 4824 ott.raidla@nasdaq.com