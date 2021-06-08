Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - NEO Battery Materials (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a Vancouver-based junior resource company, is focused on becoming a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry is today's featured company video with Investmentpitch Media. The company is focusing on developing silicon anodes through nanocoating an ion-conductive polymer layer, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials.

To source a supply of raw materials, the company staked 467 hectares of mining claims in Golden, British Columbia, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites.

The advantages of silicon are supported by Elon Musk, who during a conference call with reporters in 2015, stated: "We're shifting the cell chemistry for the upgraded pack to partially use silicon in the anode. This is just sort of a baby step in the direction of using silicon in the anode. We're still primarily using synthetic graphite, but over time we'll be using increasing amounts of silicon in the anode."

In December 2019, James Frith, BloombergNEF's senior energy storage analyst, stated: "According to our forecasts, by 2030 the battery market will be worth $116 billion annually, and this doesn't include investment in the supply chain."

Just this week, the company bolstered its Scientific Advisory Board of battery experts with the addition of Dr. Jinhyuk Lee, an expert in the field of rechargeable batteries and is currently an Assistant Professor of Materials Engineering at McGill University. Dr. Lee received his Ph.D. from MIT in 2015 and performed postdoctoral research at UC Berkeley and MIT before joining McGill in 2020.

Spencer Huh, President and CEO, stated: "I am excited to welcome Dr. Jinhyuk Lee to the Scientific Advisory Board at NEO. We are currently in a critical stage of expediting our corporate initiatives to commercialize our silicon nanocoating technology. Dr. Lee's experience and network in the rechargeable battery field will be an invaluable asset which will bolster NEO's research capabilities."

In May, the company entered into a collaborative development agreement with Yonsei University-Industry Foundation ("YUIF") of Seoul, Korea. Under this collaboration, NEO will jointly develop its nanocoating technology to enhance the performance and durability of silicon anodes materials in lithium-ion batteries. NEO's technology also aims to improve the flexibility and specific capacity of the respective anode active material, increasing the energy density and life span of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicle, consumer electronics, and energy storage applications.

Leading research and development will be Dr. Jong Hyeok Park, NEO Director and Chief Scientific Advisor. Dr. Park previously served as a Senior Researcher for LG Chem, currently the largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer in the world. He was among the core researchers for 42 patents at LG Chem and the co-developers of LG Chem's core innovative technology of the Safety-Reinforced Separator, which was crucial to LG Chem being chosen as the provider of lithium-ion batteries to global carmakers, such as Tesla, Volkswagen Group, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. He is currently a technology advisor for next-generation batteries at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology and a Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Yonsei University.

Spencer Huh, President and CEO, added: "We are delighted to be partnered with YUIF to collaboratively develop our proprietary silicon anode technology. Our disruptive technology holds the potency to remove the bottleneck for electric vehicles through silicon's superior electrochemical properties. We look forward to advance this partnership for further productive opportunities."

The company is well financed, having recent closed an over-subscribed non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $2.057,000 from the placement of 17,141,667 units priced at $0.12 per unit. It has also secured a $8 million equity facility with New York private equity firm Alumina Partners LLC. The shares are trading at $0.32.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.NEObatterymaterials.com, contact Spencer Huh, President and CEO, at 604-697-2408 or by email at SHuh@NEObatterymaterials.com.

