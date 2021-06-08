Newswire, Press Release Distribution Leader, Expands Executive Team as Kyle Metcalf Joins as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Newswire taps experienced industry leader, Kyle Metcalf to join the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for further advancing the company's exceptional growth by rapidly expanding the direct sales team and fostering PR and Marketing Agency partnerships.

Newswire provides press releases distribution services to over 10,000 customers worldwide that are well positioned to utilize the company's disruptive media and marketing communications technology and service to achieve the Earned Media Advantage: to increase brand awareness, drive traffic, improve SEO ranking, and generate more sales.

"Newswire now provides customers proof of concept that press release distribution is a powerful marketing tool that small and midsize firms should utilize to compete for mindshare and market share for a fraction of the cost of doing it themselves," Joe Esposito, President and CEO. "Kyle comes to Newswire with more than 20 years of experience of executing high velocity growth strategies through direct sales and alternate marketing channels and has demonstrated leadership skills to drive revenues, balance budgets, and increase value. He is the right person at the right time to help drive the high velocity growth anticipated by Newswire over the next five years."

Metcalf served as CEO of Inspired e-Learning from 2017 to 2020 until it was acquired by J2 Global in November. Prior to that, Metcalf spent more than 10 years at Rackspace, driving high velocity technology sales while building Rackspace Digital that serves public relations and marketing agencies in need of cloud based solutions.

"I am excited by the opportunity in front of us at Newswire," Metcalf said. "I strongly believe that small and midsize businesses in the private sector, especially, have so much potential to better compete in their industries by leveraging media as a marketing vehicle to drive more value through earned media attention, increased website traffic, more leads and sales opportunities. By providing access to Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Program (EMAP) technology delivered as a service by a team of experts, businesses and agencies can drive better results at a fraction of the cost of a full-time hire. Newswire is the only company in the industry that provides people, plan, platform, production and performance to help CEOs achieve high velocity sales without significant media and marketing expense or risk."

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Metcalf will drive the company's revenue growth model that is founded on the use of its own Earned Media Advantage technology that fuels organic sales and a robust marketing funnel that is the basis of the company's strategy. Offering customers the opportunity to utilize the same technology (EMAP) delivered as a subscription service which drives accelerated sales, builds a strong recurring revenue base, and assures brand loyalty as the company and its customers grow together.

Newswire's expanded sales force and marketing channel partnerships will increase the company's footprint to increase its connection with new and existing customers to offer greater value on each release, cost-effective value packs to drive lifetime value with customers through a cadence of high-impact releases, and the EMAP technology delivered as a service to drive press release campaigns, media outreach, and simultaneous commercial lead generation.

By utilizing Newswire's own technology, Metcalf will continue to build the marketing funnel to drive exponential sales growth of EMAP technology delivered as a service empowering the Earned Media Advantage for customers.

"I plan to capitalize on the years of working with PR and marketing agencies while at Rackspace to partner with agencies to provide our technology delivered as a service to provide cost-effective press release and content distribution while creating programs that capitalize on the inherent strengths of each organization to provide the best experience for customers ready to market and value."

"The addition of Metcalf provides the company with a booster shot in the arm to focus on the growth drivers to achieve our accelerated five year growth objectives," Esposito said. "Having another pro on board that understands the sale of disruptive technology positions the company for the launch of the next iteration of EMAP technology next year that automates all aspects of the media and marketing communications process, accelerating time to market and value for our Newswire and the customers it is a privilege to serve."

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution technology as a service (TaaS) that empowers the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater lead generation, more sales and greater return on media and marketing communications spend. With over 12 years of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn more, visit http://www.newswire.com .

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

Newswire | CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images





SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650944/Newswire-Press-Release-Distribution-Leader-Expands-Executive-Team-as-Kyle-Metcalf-Joins-as-Chief-Revenue-Officer