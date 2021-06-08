Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Quantum eMotion Inc. (TSXV: QNC) (formerly Quantum Numbers Corp.) ("Quantum" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2021 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the shareholders voted in favour of the adoption of a special resolution approving and authorizing the corporate name change to "Quantum eMotion Inc.". The Corporation's common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture under the new name, CUSIP 74767K103 and ISIN number CA74767K1030 on or around June 14, 2021. The stock symbol remains the same.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding common shares certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

Shareholders have also voted in favor of all other matters presented at the Meeting, being: (i) the election of the directors nominated by management namely, Francis Bellido, Edward Lawrence Moore, Luc Paquet, Scott Rickards and Marc Rousseau; (ii) the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as new auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the authorization to fix their remuneration; and (iii) the adoption of an ordinary resolution approving an amendment to the Corporation's stock option plan, in order to increase to 15,000,000 the number of common shares issuable under such plan, as more particularly described in the management proxy circular of the Corporation dated April 28, 2021 available at www.sedar.com.

About Quantum

The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Corporation intends to target high profile verticals such as Healthcare Services and the technology is also applicable to Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.887.5469

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com

