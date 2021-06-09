Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF), a junior mining exploration company acquiring, exploring, and developing viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, has reported additional drill results from its Perron Gold Project. The 100% owned flag-ship Perron Gold Project, consisting of 116 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares, is located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones, with a significant portion of the project remaining underexplored.

The current results are from the high-grade zone of the Eastern Gold Zone. Hole PE-21-321, which was near surface, returned 32.91 g/t gold over 6.40 metres, including 148.82 g/t gold over 1.40 metres, for a metal factor of 210 at a vertical depth of approximately 130.00 metres. Hole PE-21-301, at depth, returned 27.06 g/t gold over 8.85 metres, including 317.18 g/t gold over 0.70 metres, for a metal factor of 239 at a vertical depth of approximately 930.00 metres.

Numerous assay results are pending including 13 holes with visible gold in the HGZ. Amex is awaiting results on over 22,000 samples at two labs from holes targeting the HGZ, Denise, and Grey Cat Zone, as well as regional exploration drilling.

Jacques Trottier, PhD. Executive Chairman, stated: "As we work towards a maiden resource it is important to demonstrate the exceptional high-grade nature and consistency of this High Grade Zone. Today we announced two additional holes with a metal factor of more than 200. Our goal is to demonstrate the continuity and predictability of this exceptional system. All the definition drilling holes that have been drilled inside the projected mineralized envelope to date have displayed a significant amount of visible gold and more important results are still to come. I am especially excited to see results from holes PE-21-338, PE-21-329, PE-21-307W1, PE-20-165W2 and PE-21-301W1. We have worked with our labs to shorten the assay turn around time for results and I am seeing a marked improvement. I look forward to reporting results on a more regular basis."

In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

