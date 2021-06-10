TGS Announces New Onshore 3D Seismic Survey in the Montney Basin

OSLO, Norway (10 June 2021) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced Hipp Creek 3D, a new Onshore multi-client 3D seismic survey within the Montney Basin of Northeast British Columbia, Canada.

Hipp Creek 3D will add nearly 200 square kilometers of high-quality seismic data tying into existing TGS 3D seismic coverage within their core area of the Montney Basin. As a part of the Company's sustainability efforts, the acquisition of this survey enacts a dramatic reduction in environmental footprint using advanced acquisition design and recording technology. Phase III of TGS' low-impact source testing will also be applied throughout the project, further advancing the Company's goals for setting benchmarks in lowering environmental footprints. Total fuel consumption for all equipment will be measured throughout the Hipp Creek 3D program and used to drive down emissions for future projects.

Additionally, TGS Canada was recently awarded a Certificate of Recognition, achieving a score of 98%, from the Alberta Association for Safety Partnerships in conjunction with the Government of Alberta. The recognition emphasizes TGS' focus and clear commitment related to the Health and Safety of its contractors and employees and the Company's efforts to perform all field operations with the highest standards and sustainability in all areas in which it works, including the Hipp Creek program.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, "Onshore Canada remains a priority for TGS, and the Hipp Creek 3D is a great addition to our extensive coverage in the region - further expanding our comprehensive onshore data library in the Montney basin. This project also provides another industry benchmark, further substantiating a corporate-wide commitment to ESG. From seismic to well log and interpretation data, coupled with our efforts to ensure the most sustainable operations, the additional 3D coverage will be instrumental to our clients and their exploration and development efforts in this area."

Acquisition will commence in Q4 2021, with data delivery expected in April 2022.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

